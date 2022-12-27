(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The dynamics of Russia's GDP in 2023 will be "about zero," First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we will not be able to show a 3% (GDP growth) next year, most likely, it will be lower.

I think it will be around zero. Our forecast now is about minus 1%, a little less," Belousov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The upcoming year will be much easier for the Russian economy than 2022, the official said, adding that no fatal problems are expected.