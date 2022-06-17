E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2022) The E-commerce sector can play a significant role in government's efforts to tackle the issue of rising inflation, is a nutshell of E-commerce expert Saif Ghauri's conversation with the host on a local tv.

Ghauri has said that the issue of unemployment like many other countries of the world has gotten serious in Pakistan.

He believes that the issue of unemployment could easily be tackled if proper working is done on e-commerce.

Ghauri who has made his name in the E-commerce is a strong voice for the said sector, and is training people in the area.

He is of the view that E-commerce is a need of the hours as it could help the government in building economy and ending unemployment.

He says the youth, especially the women should be sensitized about e-commerce.

"Educating youths, especially the women can help the country steer out of crises like economic instability and unemployment," says Ghauri while responding to the interviewer.

He points out that E-commerce has a huge potential and urged the young generation to focus in it for their better economic prospects.

"The world is witness that how many people lost their jobs during COVID-19 pandemic and it was e-commerce that saved many others," he contends while talking about the importance of E-commerce.

He also contends, "A large number of students are graduated every year and are seen searching for their jobs and they do not get reasonable jobs,".

"Not getting job even after being a graduate is a dilemma" Ghauri says, pointing out that it is e-commerce which guarantees them of jobs and respectable ways of earning.

He adds that no business can flourish without patronization of the government, and therefore, government's support is equally important for e-commerce.

He suggests that the government should build a regulatory authority to address the problems of this sector.