UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-commerce Giant JD Raises US$3.9 Bn In Hong Kong Listing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

E-commerce giant JD raises US$3.9 bn in Hong Kong listing

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said Friday it raised HK$30.1 billion ($3.9 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, making it the world's second-biggest so far this year.

The bumper sale comes as Chinese companies eschew Wall Street because of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Fellow Chinese tech giant NetEase raised $2.7 billion in the city earlier this month.

JD.com, which listed on the Nasdaq in New York in 2014, priced its 133 million new shares at HK$226 each, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Trading in Hong Kong is expected to kick off on June 18.

It can also sell an additional 19.95 million new shares at the offer price as an over-allotment option, exercisable from June 11 until 30 days after.

The JD.com IPO is the second-largest global offering this year after Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway raised $4.3 billion in January, according to Bloomberg news.

The dual listing will help the company better compete with e-commerce rivals including Amazon and Chinese titan Alibaba, which raised a whopping $12.9 billion in a secondary Hong Kong IPO last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Washington Company Sale Beijing Hong Kong Price New York January June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 12, 2020 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

9 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

9 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.