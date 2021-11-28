UrduPoint.com

E-commerce Trade To Create Business Opportunities For Pakistani Women: Ambassador Adam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

E-commerce trade to create business opportunities for Pakistani women: Ambassador Adam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Sunday said that in the current era of e-commerce, there are business opportunities for Pakistani women in markets around the world, including Indonesia.

"The volume of e-commerce market in Indonesia would reach at US$50 billion by the year 2025, which could be fully utilized by Pakistani businesswomen, the Indonesian ambassador told APP, while he was along his spouse Mrs Irina Tungio in the annual charity bazaar held by the Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association.

The ambassador said that Pakistani women specialize in handicrafts and other skills and their art and skills are in demand all over the world including Indonesia.

He said that Pakistan and Indonesia are the largest countries in the world with a young population with young women who can increase their business activities in e-commerce and accelerate economic activities in both the regions.

The ambassador said that "we would extend full cooperation for the furtherance of business relations between the business women of both the countries, which would also help in the economic empowerment of women.

Meanwhile the spouse of Indonesian Ambassador, Mrs Irina Tungio said that in order to bring Pakistani and Indonesian businesswomen closer, "we need more work in the area of common interest.

" She said Indonesian and Pakistani women are very skilled in handicrafts and they can strengthen the working relationship by bringing this art to each other's countries.

She said that the traditional Indonesian 'Batik' is very popular in Pakistan and there is a lot of work to be done on its promotion.

Mrs Irina Tungio said that by promoting 'Batik' and other common garments and food, new avenues of cooperation could be paved between the two countries.

She said the historical, religious and cultural ties between the two countries could help bring business women of the two countries closer together.

The common dress and eating habits of the two countries can serve as a bridge to enhance economic, trade and cultural ties, she added.

She said the cultural heritage of both the countries is enriched, which Pakistan and Indonesia can take full advantage of.

Mrs Irina Tungio said that full cooperation of women on both sides in small business including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would not only lead to women empowerment but also increase trade between the two countries.

She said that in today's modern age, online commerce has created conveniences for all kinds of industries as a result, women's handicrafts can be sold at high prices in the world's major markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Foreign Office Business Young Lead Indonesia Women Sunday Market Commerce All Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

54 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

2 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t exist now: American business ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.