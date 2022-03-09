UrduPoint.com

E-kachehry Cementing Ties In Govt, General Public : Muhammad Azfar Ahsan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 08:27 PM

E-kachehry cementing ties in govt, general Public : Muhammad Azfar Ahsan

Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan on Wednesday termed E-kachehry an effective tool in cementing ties between the government machinery and the general Public

As per instructions from the Prime Minister's office, khuli kachehri has become a regular public outreach activity at the Board of Investment (BOI).

As per instructions from the Prime Minister's office, khuli kachehri has become a regular public outreach activity at the Board of Investment (BOI).

Board of Investment regularly organizes e-kachehry to address public complaints particularly those related to business and investment in Pakistan.

The recent e-kachehry was chaired by Minister of State and Chairman BOI, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan here in Islamabad.

Various investors and members of the business community reached out to BOI with their queries and suggestions regarding the investment opportunities and challenges in Pakistan.

Asaan finance, company registrations, one-window operation, CPEC, issuance of business visas, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) etc. were the main areas of queries and concerns raised by the participants during the session.

Furthermore, several overseas Pakistanis also contacted BOI and appreciated the team for facilitation of foreign investors.

They presented some suggestions and recommendations to further enhance economic cooperation between Pakistan and other countries.

A few complaints and queries pertaining to other departments were also raised during the session which will be taken up with the concerned departments to assure complaint redressal.

Additional Secretary Mukarram Jah Ansari , Additional Secretary Khashee-ur-Rehman, and several other officers of BOI were also part of the Kachehry while regional BOI offices participated in the session virtually.

The session continued for two hours and was a successful feat in regards to public outreach.

Speaking to the relevant audiences via zoom and telephone, Additional Secretary Mukarram Jah encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the Board of Investment (BOI) for further coordination on matters of importance.

Chairman BOI termed the e-kachehry an effective tool to reach out to the public and offer on-spot solution to their problems and concerns relating to the mandate of BOI.

He added that the activity helps strengthen public trust whilst cementing ties between government machinery and the general public.

