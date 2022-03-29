UrduPoint.com

E-kachehry To Connect Government Machinery, General Public: Secy BoI

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Federal Secretary Board of Investment (BoI) Fareena Mazhar here on Tuesday termed e-kachehry an effective tool in cementing ties between the government machinery and the general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary board of Investment (BoI) Fareena Mazhar here on Tuesday termed e-kachehry an effective tool in cementing ties between the government machinery and the general public. The e-kachehry is a major instrument to reach out to the public and offer on-spot solutions to their problems and concerns, she said in a press release issued by BoI here.

She was addressing at the fifth e-kachehry via zoom and telephone as regular public outreach activity at the BoI as per instructions of the Prime Minister's office. She also apprised the participants on recent achievements of BoI in context of investment facilitation and informed them about the recently launched Asaan Karobar program, launched by the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on March 18th to reduce compliance burden on businesses and facilitate Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Export Processing Zones, taxation, CPEC, Joint Ventures, issuance of business visas are the main areas of focus during the e-kachehry.

Through this platform, several investors and members of the business fraternity reached out to the BoI with their queries regarding investment opportunities in Pakistan and put forward recommendations to overcome challenges pertaining to doing business in the country.

The participants were appreciative of the BoI team for facilitating investors in Pakistan and creating a conducive business environment in the country. During the session, a few complaints and queries pertaining to other departments were also raised which will be taken up by the BoI with the concerned departments to ensure timely complaint resolution. The session continued for two hours and was a successful feat in regards to public outreach.

The Secretary encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the Board for further coordination on matters of importance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Business CPEC March Government Share Arif Alvi

