E-Sahulat Center At SCCI To Facilitate Businessmen

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM

E-Sahulat center at SCCI to facilitate businessmen

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Sajid Latif visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to apprise the business community of facilities of "E-Sahulat Center" set up in premises of Sialkot Chamber.

The centre was geared to facilitate members of SCCI in starting a business, paying taxes, registering property and dealing with construction permits.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) appreciated PIBT on establishing this facilitation desk.

He said E-Sahulat Center was an online single registration platform that will provide the service of Instant certificate issuance, Integration with SECP and FBR.

Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik and Executive Committee Members SCCI were also present on the occasion.

