EAD clarify Pakistan received $15.4bln in 10 months

Ministry of Economic Affairs Division on Saturday clarified an article published in a news section that Pakistan has received a total of $ 15.4 billion instead of $ 8.1 billion in financing during 10 months from July 2022 to April 2023

In some sections of the Press, it has been reported that Pakistan has received US$ 8.

1 billion in financing during 10 months from July 2022 to April 2023, said a news statement issued here.

This additionally includes the rollover of friendly countries' deposits amounting to US$ 6.0 bn (i.e., US$ 3.0 bn each from China and Saudi Arabia), and the re-financing of a Chinese loan of US$ 1.3 billion which has been recorded as foreign Currency denominated domestic debt.

The government has financing arrangements in place to meet its re-payment loan obligations during the CFY (2022-23) and is expecting improvement in its foreign exchange reserve levels, it added.