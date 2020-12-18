EAD Denies Media Reports On 45 Percent Increase In Foreign Loans
The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday said that the media reports regarding 45 percent increase in foreign loans in the last 5-months are completely incorrect and misleading
During the first five-months of current fiscal year (July-November, 2020), the government received gross external inflows of US$ 4.5 billion as against the annual budgeted estimate of US $ 14.37 billion, said a press release issued here.
According to the release, during the period, the government paid back $ 2.
9 billion on account of external public debt and its servicing. Thus, net inflow was US$1.6 billion.
Budgeted estimate of external debt payment and its servicing for FY2020-21 is $ 11.369 billion.
The ministry said that during the tenure of the current government, total external inflow amounted to $ 26.6 billion which were primarily used for repayment of external public debt and its servicing of $ 23.4 billion.
Thus, net inflow was US$ 3.2 billion during the tenure of the present government.