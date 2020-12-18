EAD denies media reports on 45 percent increase in foreign loans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday said that the media reports regarding 45 percent increase in foreign loans in the last 5-months are completely incorrect and misleading.

During the first five-months of current fiscal year (July-November, 2020), the government received gross external inflows of US$ 4.5 billion as against the annual budgeted estimate of US $ 14.37 billion, said a press release issued here.

According to the release, during the period, the government paid back $ 2.

9 billion on account of external public debt and its servicing. Thus, net inflow was US$1.6 billion.

Budgeted estimate of external debt payment and its servicing for FY2020-21 is $ 11.369 billion.

The ministry said that during the tenure of the current government, total external inflow amounted to $ 26.6 billion which were primarily used for repayment of external public debt and its servicing of $ 23.4 billion.

Thus, net inflow was US$ 3.2 billion during the tenure of the present government.