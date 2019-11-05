EAD disburses loans of worth $2.075 bn in first quarter

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has disbursed $2.075 billion loans against the budget estimates of foreign economic assistance during the first quarter of financial year 2019-20.

According to the data released by EAD on Tuesday, the bilateral and multilateral creditors disbursed $1.

418 billion loans during the period from July-September 2019-20.

In addition, the commercial banks also disbursed loans of worth $514.55 million during the period under review, while the multilateral creditors disbursed loan of amounting $1.017 billion.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also disbursed short term loan of worth $141.73 million during the period under review.