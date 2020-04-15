Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal on more flexible prices for gas within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be studied, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal on more flexible prices for gas within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be studied, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Lukashenko said on Tuesday he was asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to urgently study the offer on more flexible gas prices within the EAEU amid the tough economical situation.

"This is a matter to be discussed at expert level within the EAEU, the matter has been raised within the EAEU, it may and it will be studied," Peskov told reporters.