UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EAEU Agenda Includes Lukashenko's Proposal On Flexible Gas Price - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:27 PM

EAEU Agenda Includes Lukashenko's Proposal on Flexible Gas Price - Kremlin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal on more flexible prices for gas within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be studied, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal on more flexible prices for gas within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be studied, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Lukashenko said on Tuesday he was asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to urgently study the offer on more flexible gas prices within the EAEU amid the tough economical situation.

"This is a matter to be discussed at expert level within the EAEU, the matter has been raised within the EAEU, it may and it will be studied," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin May Gas

Recent Stories

Death toll reaches to 113 due to Coronavirus in Pa ..

9 minutes ago

BCG's Effect Against COVID-19 Worth Testing as Sit ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes Special IDs in Moscow to Be Effectiv ..

4 minutes ago

Rice exports increase record by 11,09%

59 seconds ago

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

EU Commission Calls For Curbing Spread of COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.