EAEU Divided on Common Gas Market, Heads of State Will Discuss it Later In-Person - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko said on Thursday that disagreements remained in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on the issue of a common gas market, the heads of state would discuss this later in-person.

"Disagreements persist in the EAEU over the formation of a common gas market, in connection with which the heads of state decided to discuss the issue later in person," Petrishenko said, as quoted by state-run Belta news agency.

He made this statement following the video conference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Prior to that, on Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the leaders of the EAEU would discuss the formation of a common gas market, including pricing and transportation, at the EAEU summit.