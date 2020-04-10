UrduPoint.com
EAEU Intergovernmental Council Approves Measures To Stabilize Bloc Economy - EEC

Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

EAEU Intergovernmental Council Approves Measures to Stabilize Bloc Economy - EEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The intergovernmental council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) approved a set of measures to stabilize the bloc's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mikhail Myasnikovich, the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) , said Friday.

"We had nine issues on the agenda, all of them were discussed, on each of them the positive decision was made," Myasnikovich said.

The press service of the EEC told Sputnik that the council approved, among other things, the set of measures on the economy.

According to Myasnkovich, the temporary measures include coordination on preventive measures and minimizing the impact of the coronavirus; ensuring timely supplies of the most important goods and other steps. Some tax duties will be temporarily lifted, others reduced to ensure those supplies.

Energy ministries of the bloc have to make a decision on gas price and transit tariffs within the EAEU, there are still some items that needs to be agreed in that regard, Myasnikovich added.

