EAEU Intergovernmental Council To Discuss Gas Transportation Tariffs In Video Conference

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 08:30 AM

EAEU Intergovernmental Council to Discuss Gas Transportation Tariffs in Video Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The intergovernmental council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), at a meeting on Thursday, to be held in the form of a video conference, will consider issues of tariffs for gas transportation through the EAEU.

The council's last meeting was held on April 10, then the heads of government of the union's member countries discussed joint measures against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

After the meeting, Mikhail Myasnikovich, chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission's board, said there were a number of unresolved issues, including on gas, so the EAEU energy ministries should work out solutions for gas prices and tariffs for its pumping within two weeks.

The EAEU is an international integration economic association, operating since January 1, 2015. Members of the union are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In 2020, Belarus presides over the EAEU bodies.

