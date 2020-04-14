UrduPoint.com
EAEU Leaders Confirm Commitment to Cooperate on COVID-19 Response - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) confirmed on Tuesday their commitment to pool efforts to counter COVID-19, stressing the need to support citizens and the economy.

"As part of the COVID-19 response, we are committed to continue providing each other with needed assistance, strengthening health care systems, conducting joint scientific research for developing means to prevent, diagnose and treat infections, and improving algorithms of cooperation on reacting to epidemics," the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council members said in a joint statement after their meeting, held in the video conference format.

EAEU member states have tasked national governments, central banks and the Eurasian Economic Commission with implementing coordinated measures to maintain domestic markets stability and support businesses.

"We task the governments and the central banks of the EAEU and the Eurasian Economic Commission member states with implementing coordinated measures for preventing the spreading of COVID-19, strengthening our economic cooperation, maintaining stability of domestic markets, including food markets, supporting our countries' citizens and businesses for overcoming the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read on.

The leaders said goods, especially necessities, medical equipment and medicines, should continue to flow freely across the five-member union, and called for an end to all trade wars, armed conflicts and unilateral sanctions globally.

"We urge all countries to maintain international cooperation, build trust, end armed conflicts, trade wars, unilateral financial and economic sanctions and abide strictly by international rules," the statement read.

The leaders also expressed hope that restrictions imposed around the globe to slow down the spread of the coronavirus were temporary and would not stay in place longer than needed to protect people's health and lives.

