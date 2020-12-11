EAEU Leaders to Adopt 2025 Integration Strategy Later on Friday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) nations will adopt the strategy for integration though 2025 at their upcoming summit, and they also may make a decision to grant observer status to Uzbekistan and Cuba, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to participate in the summit, which will be held in online format later in the day.

"There will be an extensive agenda, with many documents.

Of course, the pandemic makes impact, the summit will chiefly focus on the plan of implementation of joint actions to fight the pandemic, which was approved by a commission back in the summer. I think that the document on strategic development of the Eurasian economic integration through 2025 is the most important document to be adopted," Peskov told reporters.

The EAEU leaders are also expected to agree on granting observer status to Uzbekistan and Cuba, the Kremlin spokesman announced.