UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EAEU Leaders To Adopt 2025 Integration Strategy Later On Friday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:56 PM

EAEU Leaders to Adopt 2025 Integration Strategy Later on Friday - Kremlin

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) nations will adopt the strategy for integration though 2025 at their upcoming summit, and they also may make a decision to grant observer status to Uzbekistan and Cuba, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) nations will adopt the strategy for integration though 2025 at their upcoming summit, and they also may make a decision to grant observer status to Uzbekistan and Cuba, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to participate in the summit, which will be held in online format later in the day.

"There will be an extensive agenda, with many documents.

Of course, the pandemic makes impact, the summit will chiefly focus on the plan of implementation of joint actions to fight the pandemic, which was approved by a commission back in the summer. I think that the document on strategic development of the Eurasian economic integration through 2025 is the most important document to be adopted," Peskov told reporters.

The EAEU leaders are also expected to agree on granting observer status to Uzbekistan and Cuba, the Kremlin spokesman announced.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Cuba May

Recent Stories

UAE, Britain emphasise continued commitment to enh ..

1 minute ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Burkina Faso ..

16 minutes ago

EU chief tells leaders chances of Brexit deal low

5 minutes ago

OPEC+ Ministerial Monitors to Convene on December ..

5 minutes ago

KP government to setup Braille printing press for ..

5 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Accepts Cooperation Offer From Russian ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.