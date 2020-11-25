EAEU Leaders To Convene In Video Format December 11 - Eurasian Economic Commission
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Eurasian Economic Union leaders will hold a meeting on December 11 in an online format, Iya Malkina, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said Wednesday.
"The Supreme [Eurasian Economic] Council is expected to meet on December 11, 2020. Considering the situation with infections, member states would prefer to hold it online," the aide told a briefing.