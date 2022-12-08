EAEU Leaders to Discuss Common Gas Market at Summit in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders will discuss the formation of a common gas market at the EAEU summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders will discuss the formation of a common gas market at the EAEU summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"The parties will exchange opinions on the formation of a common gas market and reach a decision on the establishment of a council of heads of member states' authorized bodies in the energy sector. Also, a new procedure for levying indirect taxes when providing services in electronic form will be agreed upon," Ushakov told a briefing.

In December 2020, the EAEU leaders agreed to launch the second stage of a common gas market formation, consisting of the creation of infrastructural, technological, and legal basis for such market. The single oil and gas markets are expected to begin functioning in 2025.

The chairmanship of the EAEU will pass to Russia starting January 2023. The EAEU, established in January 2015, consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.