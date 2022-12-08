UrduPoint.com

EAEU Leaders To Discuss Common Gas Market At Summit In Bishkek - Kremlin Aide

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 10:11 PM

EAEU Leaders to Discuss Common Gas Market at Summit in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders will discuss the formation of a common gas market at the EAEU summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders will discuss the formation of a common gas market at the EAEU summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"The parties will exchange opinions on the formation of a common gas market and reach a decision on the establishment of a council of heads of member states' authorized bodies in the energy sector. Also, a new procedure for levying indirect taxes when providing services in electronic form will be agreed upon," Ushakov told a briefing.

In December 2020, the EAEU leaders agreed to launch the second stage of a common gas market formation, consisting of the creation of infrastructural, technological, and legal basis for such market. The single oil and gas markets are expected to begin functioning in 2025.

The chairmanship of the EAEU will pass to Russia starting January 2023. The EAEU, established in January 2015, consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Oil Armenia Bishkek Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan January December Gas 2015 2020 Market

Recent Stories

ECP notifies S. Waqar Mehdi as Senator

ECP notifies S. Waqar Mehdi as Senator

5 minutes ago
 Reforms being introduced to maintain food quality: ..

Reforms being introduced to maintain food quality: DG PFA

5 minutes ago
 EU to Increase Defense Spending by $74Bln Until 20 ..

EU to Increase Defense Spending by $74Bln Until 2025 - Borrell

5 minutes ago
 UK turns to army as crippling strikes loom

UK turns to army as crippling strikes loom

21 minutes ago
 US House Approves Federal Protections for Same Sex ..

US House Approves Federal Protections for Same Sex Marriage, Sends Bill to Biden

21 minutes ago
 Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Up 20% Over Wee ..

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Up 20% Over Week - Health Minister

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.