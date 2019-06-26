UrduPoint.com
EAEU May Sign Free Trade Zone Deals With Israel, Egypt in 2020 - Economic Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may sign in 2020 free trade zone agreements with Israel and Egypt, the Eurasian Economic Commission's trade minister, Veronika Nikishina, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Negotiations with Egypt and Israel advance systematically. Next round of talks with these partners are planned for the next month. We also plan to hold one more round of talks with each of these countries before the end of the year. As an optimistic forecast, we consider it possible to sign [free trade zone] agreements with these countries next year," Nikishina said.

She added that free trade zone negotiations between the EAEU and Singapore had also entered the final stage.

"As for India, we and our partners are yet to determine the clear 'formula' of a mutually beneficial agreement, which we will then negotiate. In the end of this month we will hold additional consultations with India, which we hope will enable us to move forward," Nikishina said.

