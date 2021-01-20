EAEU Nations Are Working on Single Energy Market - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states have started implementing their program for forming single markets of gas, oil and oil and products, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Apart from preparing to set up a single electric energy market, the EAEU nations have also approved a concept for a single financial market, the president said.

"We have started implementing the program to form single gas, oil and oil products markets. This is a difficult topic," Putin said at a meeting on EAEU integration processes.

The EAEU nations have successfully operating single markets in most of the economy sectors, the Russian president added.