EAEU States Bring Positions Closer On Import Tariffs Distribution- Russia Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

EAEU States Bring Positions Closer on Import Tariffs Distribution- Russia Finance Minister

Distribution of import customs duties in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has been discussed at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the sides have brought their positions closer, and within the next 10 days new suggestions on the matter will be discussed at the national level, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday

CHOLPON ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Distribution of import customs duties in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has been discussed at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the sides have brought their positions closer, and within the next 10 days new suggestions on the matter will be discussed at the national level, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

Belarus has previously voiced concerns over the current distribution model, saying that it is disadvantageous for Minsk.

"We have discussed the matter once again, and I believe that we have brought our positions closer.

We have taken a 10-day break in order to elaborate the suggestions, put forward during the discussion, at the national level," Siluanov told reporters, noting that he believed it was "just necessary" to work on these suggestions.

Belarussian Deputy Finance Minister Yury Seliverstov has said that Minsk suggests to revise the standards for import customs duties distribution between the budgets of the EAEU member states every three years, taking into account various factors, including import volume.

Current standards will be valid until December 31, 2019.

