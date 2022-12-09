UrduPoint.com

EAEU States Not Ready To Form Single Gas Market Until 2025 - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries are not ready to rush into the formation of a single gas market, the states will solve these issues on a bilateral basis until 2025, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"Well, we agreed that we will proceed slowly, we are not capable of more.

And not only Russia, as it turns out, is not ready for such abrupt movements, but almost all countries that produce or buy gas today, for example," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

The Belarusian president stated that in 2025 the partners in the EAEU are expected to establish the common energy market, including gas.

"We have agreed, since the market will work from 2025 ” let's not torment each other on this issue, but settle this on a bilateral basis. We agreed on this at a narrow meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council," Lukashenko said.

