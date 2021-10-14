UrduPoint.com

EAEU To Discuss Formation Of Common Gas Market On Thursday - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders will discuss the formation of the common gas market, including pricing and transportation, on Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"In September, we met with many of you in Dushanbe at the SCO and CSTO events, where we paid special attention to foreign policy issues. Today we have a good opportunity to discuss the economic aspects of cooperation ... we will exchange views on the most sensitive of them: this is the formation of a common gas market, in particular, issues of pricing and transportation," Lukashenko told the EAEU online summit.

