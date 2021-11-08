UrduPoint.com

Early Bronze Age Structures Unearthed In Western Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:58 PM

Early Bronze Age structures unearthed in western Turkey

Archeologists have unearthed structures in Panaztepe, an area in Menemen district of Turkey's Izmir province

IZMIR, 9 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) -:Archeologists have unearthed structures in Panaztepe, an area in Menemen district of Turkey's Izmir province.

Although Panaztepe is located 10 kilometers inland today, it was thought to be an island settlement and port city during the Bronze Age, and new findings have added to the historical importance of the ancient location.

Umit Cayir, head of the digging operation, said Panaztepe was a significant center especially during 2000 BC with its connections stretching to the Eastern Mediterranean, Western Aegean and even Caucasus region and was located at the intersection between the Mycenaean civilization in the west and Hittite civilization in the east.

Noting that his team aimed to obtain data describing the cultural structure of the era with its excavation, Cayir noted that they were able to come across settlement layers dating to the Early Bronze Age and classical periods.

Although the remains dating to the Early Bronze Age are familiar to the scientific community, according to Cayir, they had not encountered architectural remains indicating that Panaztepe was a settlement before.

"We can say that we found the earliest settlement of Panaztepe. In other words, this is a settlement area dating back to approximately 5,000 years ago. We plan to continue our work both in the newly excavated area and in the acropolis and its foothills," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Izmir Bronze

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Israel&#039;s University of Haif ..

Zayed University, Israel&#039;s University of Haifa embark on academic partnersh ..

1 second ago
 Belarus' Border Committee Ensuring Smooth Checkpoi ..

Belarus' Border Committee Ensuring Smooth Checkpoint Operation Amid Migrants Inf ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Records 39,400 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 39,400 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 KP approves Rs. 200 M for purchase of Salt and Gyp ..

KP approves Rs. 200 M for purchase of Salt and Gypsum City land in Karak

2 minutes ago
 Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway to boost region's connecti ..

Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway to boost region's connectivity, economic prosperity

7 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 91 more ..

Philippines logs 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 91 more deaths

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.