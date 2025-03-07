Early cotton cultivation boosted with govt support

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab government and Green Pakistan Initiative are taking significant steps to promote early cotton cultivation by ensuring the availability of certified triple-gene cotton seeds in the market while a financial support of Rs. 25,000 is being doled out to the farmers cultivating cotton on five acres or more land

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Punjab government and Green Pakistan Initiative are taking significant steps to promote early cotton cultivation by ensuring the availability of certified triple-gene cotton seeds in the market while a financial support of Rs. 25,000 is being doled out to the farmers cultivating cotton on five acres or more land.

This was stated by Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood addressing a webinar-cum-seminar at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Friday.

The experts discussed issues and solutions for early cotton cultivation. Director Cotton Research Institute Multan Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, agricultural scientist Dr Kashif Riaz, Prof Dr Amir Shakeel from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), researchers and breeders from AARI, representatives from pesticide, seed and fertilizer companies, officials from agriculture extension and pest warning departments attended the seminar while Cotton Breeder Dr Iqbal Bandesha, progressive farmers and representatives from All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association (PCGA) Pakistan and other stakeholders joined it online.

Chaudhary Khalid highlighted the importance of cotton for the national economy and said that all stakeholders must contribute to increasing its cultivation and yield.

He said that the government has set a target of one million acres for cotton cultivation with it early varieties. Therefore, the efforts have been accelerated for close coordination between agriculture department and farmers to achieve the goal of early cotton cultivation.

He however discouraged the use of unauthorized cotton varieties for cultivation and said that these varieties might cause colossal loss to the farmers by increasing input cost and reducing production.

Dr. Jahanzaib Farooq Incharge of Cotton Research Station Faisalabad briefed the attendees on best practices for early cotton cultivation.

He advised the farmers to complete cotton sowing during March to achieve a yield of 60 to 80 maunds per acre.

He recommended triple-gene cotton varieties including CKC-5, CKC-6, Hatf-3, Ghori-2, and ICS-386 for early cotton cultivation and said that the farmers should use 4 to 6 kilograms (kg) per acre seed.

He also advised that row spacing should be 2.5 feet with plant spacing of 1.5 to 2 feet for proper growth of the plants. The farmers should also use 2 bags of DAP, 1.5 bag of SOP and 4 bags of urea fertilizer per acre to maximize productivity, he added.