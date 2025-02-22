Early Cotton Cultivation Completed On 10,659 Acres In Faisalabad: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan has said that efforts have been accelerated to achieve Early Cotton Cultivation targets and the crop has so far been sown over 10,659 acres of land in the division.
Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, she said that a vigorous campaign has been launched to accomplish the cotton cultivation target of 120,000 acres. She directed the agriculture department to ensure availability of quality seeds and agrochemicals at controlled rates during the cultivation process so that the growers could cultivate the crops on maximum land.
She said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced financial assistance of Rs.25000 for the farmers who would ensure early cotton cultivation.
Farmers cultivating cotton on five acres or more land will be eligible for this support and the amount would be transferred to their Kisan Card.
She highlighted the importance of irrigation and directed irrigation authorities to ensure an adequate supply of canal water for early sowing. During meeting, the commissioner was briefed on the availability of seeds, fertilizers and their market prices. She also sought feedback from the representatives of farmers regarding cotton cultivation and associated challenges.
Director of Agriculture Extension Khalid Mahmood , Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza and others were also present in the meeting.
