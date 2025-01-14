Open Menu

Early Cotton Cultivation On 3m Acres To Maximize Production: Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (FPCCI)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:43 PM

Early cotton cultivation on 3m acres to maximize production: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Tuesday announced a major initiative aimed at revitalizing Pakistan's cotton production suggesting that early cultivation of cotton on three million acres in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan will maximize productio

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Tuesday announced a major initiative aimed at revitalizing Pakistan's cotton production suggesting that early cultivation of cotton on three million acres in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan will maximize production.

FPCCI Vice President and Regional Chairman Zaki Aijaz, Patron-in-Chief of UBG / FPCCI SM Tanveer, Task Force on Agriculture's Chairman Sham Lal Manglani, Shehzad Ali Malik, Khalid Tawab, Khalid Khokhar, and other key business leaders expressed these views in a press conference on revival of cotton here at FPCCI Regional Office.

They confirmed that the early cultivation of cotton on three million acres across Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan will be undertaken to maximize production. The initiative aims for a yield of 35 maunds per acre, which would result in the production of eight million bales, bringing an estimated benefit of eight million Dollars to the country and contributing to a reduction in the import bill.

Zaki Aijaz and SM Tanveer also discussed critical reforms in the energy sector, highlighting that with the expiration of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), electricity prices are expected to drop by 10 to 12 rupees per unit by March and April 2025. They called for a reduction in electricity unit prices to 26 rupees and advocated for a reduction in the interest rate to six percent.

They also emphasized the importance of research and development to tackle the country's challenges.

The FPCCI leaders pointed out the necessity of lifting the ban on seed imports to benefit farmers. They stressed the importance of ensuring fair prices for crops, with a particular focus on cotton. Noting that cotton production in Pakistan has fallen from 15 million bales to just five million, they expressed the need to restore it to its previous levels. Increased cotton production, they stated, will not only boost exports but also help reduce unemployment in the country.

Zaki Aijaz and SM Tanveer urged farmers to adopt early cultivation techniques to ensure that cotton crops can be harvested before the rise in temperatures. They highlighted that cotton is not only a vital component of Pakistan's economy but also serves as the raw material for 60 percent of the country's exports. As a high-value cash crop, restoring cotton production is essential for the nation's economic growth.

Collective efforts to restore cotton production will put Pakistan on the path to progress, they concluded and emphasized that the revival of this critical sector will be key to ensuring a brighter economic future for the country.

