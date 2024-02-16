Early Cotton Cultivation To Give Bumper Production: DD Agriculture
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 09:13 PM
Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood said that the early cultivation of cotton crops would give bumper yield and play a pivotal role to stabilize the national economy
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood said that the early cultivation of cotton crops would give bumper yield and play a pivotal role to stabilize the national economy.
Addressing a farmers’ day function in Tandlianwala here on Friday, he said that cotton was a precious cash crop which not only provided raw material to the local textile, ginning and ghee industries but also played its active role in enhancing national textile exports and fetching precious foreign exchange for stabilizing national economy.
He said that early cotton cultivation would give maximum production and help the growers to mitigate their financial constraints as the early cultivated crops would not witness pest attacks and severity of seasonal diseases.
He said that best time for early cotton cultivation was from February 15 to March 31.
Therefore, the growers should ensure early cotton cultivation over maximum space in their fields after harvesting canola and sugarcane crops and use quality seed of hybrid and approved varieties including CKC-5, CKC-6, Hatf-3, Ghauri-2 and ICS-386, etc.
He advised the growers to use 4 to 6 kg seed per acre and apply pesticide and fungicide to the seed before sowing it. The farmers should use 2 bags of DAP, 1.5 bag of SOP and 4.25 bags of Urea fertilizers per acre at the time of cultivation while first watering should be ensured within 3 to 4 days after sowing.
He said that agriculture department had formed 31 teams with a task to guide and persuade the farmers for early cotton cultivation. The farmers should use latest technology for cultivation and in this connection, they should also consult agriculture experts from nearest agriculture department, he added.
Recent Stories
561 centers established for Matric exams: Commissioner
Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in Rashid's absence
Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 9
One killed, 3 injured during scuffle
Venezuela suspends UN rights office, expels staff
ICT admin conducts interviews of childless couples to adopt child
SFA inspects tea markets to check quality
Hezbollah chief says Israel to pay 'with blood' for Lebanon civilians killed
Hyderabad: Traders fined for price violation
PTI founder files appeals against Toshakhana, cipher verdicts
Qureshi challenges his conviction in cipher case
HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price1 hour ago
-
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators1 hour ago
-
National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes1 hour ago
-
Seed processing industry negligible in country: experts1 hour ago
-
Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,147 points2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record3 hours ago
-
Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges4 hours ago
-
Prices of essential kitchen items fall by 0.78 pc4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar4 hours ago
-
Gas tariff hike for captive power plants to affect export industry, says MCCI president5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore5 hours ago