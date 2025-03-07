Open Menu

Early Cotton Sowing In Full Swing In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

The early sowing of cotton is in full swing across South Punjab as part of efforts to counter climate change and boost agricultural production

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, inspected the cotton and wheat crops in Mouza Khokhran alongside Special Secretary of Agriculture Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Director Agriculture Extension Shehzad Sabir, and renowned farmer Khawaja Muhammad Shoaib. He also engaged with farmers to assess their concerns and progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Hashim Rabbani emphasized that Pakistan’s economy relies on agriculture, and the government is taking revolutionary steps to support farmers.

He highlighted the allocation of Rs 72 billion in the budget for agricultural development and welfare of farmers.

Government introduced key initiatives such as Kisan Card for financial assistance, Green Tractor Scheme to promote mechanized farming and Solarization of tube wells, he said and added, "A prosperous farmer means a prosperous Pakistan.

" He said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has laid the foundation for modern agriculture in the province. He assured that the government is making every effort to revive cotton production in South Punjab.

He directed to ensure availability of agriculture inputs on cheaper rates.

During a briefing, Special Secretary Agriculture Sarfraz Khan Magsi said that 98.7 percent wheat cultivation target has been achieved, with expectations of a bumper crop.

He said that early cotton sowing target was set on 745,000 acres with 121,668 acres already cultivated. Farmers cultivating more than 5 acres of early cotton will receive Rs 25,000 financial assistance.

Sarfraz Magsi said that potential yield of 50 maunds per acre could be achieved through early cotton sowing.

