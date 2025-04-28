Early Cotton Sowing Target Met In Khanewal
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 08:16 PM
Agriculture officials informed the district agriculture advisory committee on Monday that the target for sowing of early varieties of cotton has been achieved 100 per cent while that of seasonal cotton was 60 per cent complete and still ongoing in Khanewal district
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Agriculture officials informed the district agriculture advisory committee on Monday that the target for sowing of early varieties of cotton has been achieved 100 per cent while that of seasonal cotton was 60 per cent complete and still ongoing in Khanewal district.
Deputy Director Agriculture Mahar Muhammad Iqbal informed the meeting, chaired by ADCG Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, that early cotton varieties cover 105,000 acre area in Khanewal while the target of 199,000 acre for seasonal cotton sowing has been achieved 60 per cent and sowing was still in progress.
The ADCG said that local administration was monitoring the cotton sowing on the orders of Punjab government and ordered officials to keep farmers engaged with advisory services and water supply through canals should be ensured.
He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also ordered extending advisory services to farmers on oilseed crops and ensure cultivation of soybean and canola. He said the CM has taken numerous initiatives to help farmers improve national crop production and their living standards.
He ordered the livestock department to provide pictorial evidence of their field activities including extending help to farmers in saving their animals from diseases, treatment and advisory aimed at increasing production of milk and meat.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case
Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m
Classes for competitive exams begin in PU
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education
Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari
Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions
Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad
Cotton cultivation guidelines issued for better yield
Punjab University awards PhD degrees
Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 20
More Stories From Business
-
Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivation guidelines issued for better yield9 minutes ago
-
Early cotton sowing target met in Khanewal4 minutes ago
-
Ease of doing business, supportive polices critical for industrial growth: Haroon Akhtar2 hours ago
-
KP to declare more Tourism Zones under ADP 2025-262 hours ago
-
Experts push for industrial decarbonization, efficiency reforms in Pakistan’s steel sector1 hour ago
-
ICCI for exploring non-traditional markets, products to strengthen economy2 hours ago
-
Govt committed for supporting innovation to boost agri-exports: Tanveer3 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise amid trade talk hopes1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,405 points1 hour ago
-
Haroon Akhtar directs SMEDA, PIDC to resolve furniture sector issues3 hours ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.1,600 to Rs.347,100 per tola3 hours ago