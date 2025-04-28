Open Menu

Early Cotton Sowing Target Met In Khanewal

April 28, 2025

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Agriculture officials informed the district agriculture advisory committee on Monday that the target for sowing of early varieties of cotton has been achieved 100 per cent while that of seasonal cotton was 60 per cent complete and still ongoing in Khanewal district.

Deputy Director Agriculture Mahar Muhammad Iqbal informed the meeting, chaired by ADCG Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, that early cotton varieties cover 105,000 acre area in Khanewal while the target of 199,000 acre for seasonal cotton sowing has been achieved 60 per cent and sowing was still in progress.

The ADCG said that local administration was monitoring the cotton sowing on the orders of Punjab government and ordered officials to keep farmers engaged with advisory services and water supply through canals should be ensured.

He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also ordered extending advisory services to farmers on oilseed crops and ensure cultivation of soybean and canola. He said the CM has taken numerous initiatives to help farmers improve national crop production and their living standards.

He ordered the livestock department to provide pictorial evidence of their field activities including extending help to farmers in saving their animals from diseases, treatment and advisory aimed at increasing production of milk and meat.

