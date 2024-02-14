Open Menu

Early Sown Cotton Yields More Production: Saqib Ateel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said on Wednesday that early sowing of cotton was yielding handsome production and the trend was on the rise in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said on Wednesday that early sowing of cotton was yielding handsome production and the trend was on the rise in the region.

While chairing a meeting here, Saqib Ateel said that early sowing increased production by reducing expenditures. The trend of early sowing was being witnessed in Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions.

Saqib directed officials to guide farmers on breaking hard soil, triple-gene cultivation, and implementation of the IPM model.

He also stressed the importance of prioritizing national interests over personal gains. He highlighted how cotton, being a unique crop, can significantly contribute to the country's economy in a short period.

The early sowing in the Multan division will be increased from 150,000 acres to 200,000 acres in the coming season.

He said, this year, full expertise and hard work will be put into practice on the IPM model, and training programs for farmers will also be closely monitored and added good preparation of the land was essential before cotton cultivation, and soil plowing should be done properly to increase the water retention capacity of the soil and enable the roots to reach deeper for nutrients. Moreover, promoting the cultivation of triple-gene varieties and implementation of the IPM model were encouraged.

Saqib highlighted how cotton cultivation relatively better copes with challenges such as insect infestations and temperature fluctuations. Farmers would be advised to purchase certified seeds from authorized dealers and ensure that the seeds are certified by the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department. These varieties of cotton have natural resistance against pink bollworms.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Punjab Water Agriculture Guide Sahiwal Sargodha Cotton From

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites ..

Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition

11 minutes ago
 KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST

KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST

7 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue measures reviewed

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

20 minutes ago
 SECP continues crack down against illegal personal ..

SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps

20 minutes ago
 Education Committee acknowledges support of member ..

Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials

20 minutes ago
 PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activa ..

PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation

20 minutes ago
Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khal ..

Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal

29 minutes ago
 Information Commission summons AIG regarding promo ..

Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases

30 minutes ago
 2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

30 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive pla ..

Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

30 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST

36 minutes ago
 NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business