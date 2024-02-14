Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said on Wednesday that early sowing of cotton was yielding handsome production and the trend was on the rise in the region

While chairing a meeting here, Saqib Ateel said that early sowing increased production by reducing expenditures. The trend of early sowing was being witnessed in Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions.

Saqib directed officials to guide farmers on breaking hard soil, triple-gene cultivation, and implementation of the IPM model.

He also stressed the importance of prioritizing national interests over personal gains. He highlighted how cotton, being a unique crop, can significantly contribute to the country's economy in a short period.

The early sowing in the Multan division will be increased from 150,000 acres to 200,000 acres in the coming season.

He said, this year, full expertise and hard work will be put into practice on the IPM model, and training programs for farmers will also be closely monitored and added good preparation of the land was essential before cotton cultivation, and soil plowing should be done properly to increase the water retention capacity of the soil and enable the roots to reach deeper for nutrients. Moreover, promoting the cultivation of triple-gene varieties and implementation of the IPM model were encouraged.

Saqib highlighted how cotton cultivation relatively better copes with challenges such as insect infestations and temperature fluctuations. Farmers would be advised to purchase certified seeds from authorized dealers and ensure that the seeds are certified by the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department. These varieties of cotton have natural resistance against pink bollworms.