Earnest Hearing System inaugurated at Mujahid Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Hafiz Ihtesham Javed inaugurated the ''Earnet Hearing System" and a state-of-the-art audio laboratory in Mujahid Hospital, Madina Town here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the FCCI president said the lab was as a blessing for children with impaired hearing.

He said that due to environmental, social and genetic changes, the number of hearing impaired children were increasing at an alarming level. These handicap badly affect the personality of children who develop a sense of deprivation among them, he added.

He also appreciated the initiative taken by Mujahid Hospital administration for the provision of latest facility for the hearing impaired children.