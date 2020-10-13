UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earnest Hearing System Inaugurated At Mujahid Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Earnest Hearing System inaugurated at Mujahid Hospital

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Hafiz Ihtesham Javed inaugurated the ''Earnet Hearing System" and a state-of-the-art audio laboratory in Mujahid Hospital, Madina Town here on Tuesda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Hafiz Ihtesham Javed inaugurated the ''Earnet Hearing System" and a state-of-the-art audio laboratory in Mujahid Hospital, Madina Town here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the FCCI president said the lab was as a blessing for children with impaired hearing.

He said that due to environmental, social and genetic changes, the number of hearing impaired children were increasing at an alarming level. These handicap badly affect the personality of children who develop a sense of deprivation among them, he added.

He also appreciated the initiative taken by Mujahid Hospital administration for the provision of latest facility for the hearing impaired children.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Faisalabad Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan puts pre-conditions for talks with India

7 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office announces new partners joi ..

21 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Gives Belarus Gov't 13 Days to Fulfi ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N leadership asked to avoid diverting nation's ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentary Secretary Interior visits visa count ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to protect transgenders' rights: HR&MA minist ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.