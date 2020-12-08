UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earth Breaking In Rashakai Economic Zone To Be Held Soon: Asim Bajwa

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Earth breaking in Rashakai Economic Zone to be held soon: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Tuesday said the earth breaking in Rashakai Special Economic Zone under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be held soon.

This he said during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here at the Speaker House.

During the meeting they discussed the progress of ongoing development projects under CPEC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asim Bajwa assured the Speaker of early completion of Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and other projects under CPEC in the province.

Asad Qaiser said CPEC was harbinger development and prosperity in Pakistan.

He said the timely completion of CPEC projects in KPK was need of the hour as with completion of the projects, a new era of development and prosperity would begin in the province.

The people, he said would get new employment opportunities after launch of Rashakai Economic Zone.

The Speaker said with the development of CPEC and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), new business opportunities would be created.

Besides business and trade, the transportation services would also be improved in the province, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Motorway CPEC Dera Ismail Khan Progress Employment

Recent Stories

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

16 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

31 minutes ago

Rain forecast for tomorrow

22 minutes ago

AIOU holds condolence reference in memory of Prof. ..

22 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of forme ..

22 minutes ago

Liberia votes on Weah plan to cut presidential ter ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.