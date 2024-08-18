Ease Of Bilateral Visa In Pak, Egypt To Strengthen Economic, Trade Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Abdel Hamid has said that the ease of bilateral visas between Pakistan and Egypt will strengthen the economic and trade ties between the two countries and tourism sectors also flourish.
Egypt is also the centre of world tourism due to its historical heritage and Pakistan is also one of the most popular countries for tourism, the Ambassador said.
Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Abdel Hamid told APP in an exclusive talk that the northern regions of Pakistan are rich in natural beauty with beautiful landscapes, in which there are six highest mountain peaks in the world. He said that during his visit to Skardu, for the first time, he came to know about the northern regions of Pakistan and the lush green fields Desai region in Skardu is most attractive for world tourists.
The ambassador said that the role of the private sector is very important to increase cooperation in the field of tourism between Pakistan and Egypt, for which the business community of both countries must play their due role in this regard.
He said that Pakistan and Egypt are bound in historical, religious and cultural relations which cover many dimensions, and we have to make the new generation aware of our historical heritage.
Dr. Ihab said that for the promotion of economic and trade relations in both countries, the business communities of both sides have to exchange delegations. He said that the current bilateral trade between the two countries is much less than its potential and there is complete consensus between the two countries to increase it.
He said Pakistan Look Africa Policy is very important to increase trade with African countries and Egypt can play its full role in it.
Replying to a question, he said that Egypt has the largest population in the Arab countries and is considered the third most populous country in Africa, behind Ethiopia and Nigeria. He said that more of Egypt's population is concentrated around the fertile strip of the Nile River as most of the country is in agriculture.
The ambassador also stressed the need to promote people-to-people contact between the two nations to strengthen tourism and cultural relations.
