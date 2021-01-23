UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ease Of Doing Business App. Launched In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Ease of doing business app. launched in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government Friday launched the ease of doing business (EODB) Application and Monitoring Dashboard for awareness of reforms and effective utilization of government initiatives for ease of doing business.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhtsl told media here that the application would ensure guidance for business start-ups. The creation of a dashboard, he added, would improve the efficiency of reform processes and promote transparency. The reforms were underway to resolve disputes in the Courts as well as land issues expeditiously. In this regard, the establishment of Civil Courts would be an important milestone in the Punjab government's ease of doing business reform agenda, he added.

The provincial minister said that countries around the world were providing facilities to increase investment during the Covid-19. "To participate in this global race, we need to review our rules," he mentioned.

The provincial minister directed the Law department to ensure necessary amendments in all business related laws as soon as possible.

A dashboard should be set up to monitor amendments to all relevant laws. He instructed for ensuring the targets set for January 2021 by mid-February to facilitate business.

He lauded the performance of the Planning and Development board in implementing the reform agenda to facilitate business and congratulated the launch of Ease of Doing Business app.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Secretary directed all the concerned departments to ensure proper publicity of the steps taken by the government so far to facilitate business. He said that reforms were useless unless businessmen benefit from the facilities.

He said that workshops should be organized for the approval of maps for construction works, awareness of reforms for obtaining permits.

Other participants of the meeting included Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Industries Department, Member Board of Revenue and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and officers of relevant departments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Business Government Of Punjab Punjab January Media All From Government Race

Recent Stories

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

47 minutes ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

47 minutes ago

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

2 hours ago

WHO, Pfizer strike Covax deal for 40 mn Covid vacc ..

42 minutes ago

New US Defense Secretary, NATO Chief to Speak by P ..

42 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.