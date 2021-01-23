Ease of doing business app. launched in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government Friday launched the ease of doing business (EODB) Application and Monitoring Dashboard for awareness of reforms and effective utilization of government initiatives for ease of doing business.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhtsl told media here that the application would ensure guidance for business start-ups. The creation of a dashboard, he added, would improve the efficiency of reform processes and promote transparency. The reforms were underway to resolve disputes in the Courts as well as land issues expeditiously. In this regard, the establishment of Civil Courts would be an important milestone in the Punjab government's ease of doing business reform agenda, he added.

The provincial minister said that countries around the world were providing facilities to increase investment during the Covid-19. "To participate in this global race, we need to review our rules," he mentioned.

The provincial minister directed the Law department to ensure necessary amendments in all business related laws as soon as possible.

A dashboard should be set up to monitor amendments to all relevant laws. He instructed for ensuring the targets set for January 2021 by mid-February to facilitate business.

He lauded the performance of the Planning and Development board in implementing the reform agenda to facilitate business and congratulated the launch of Ease of Doing Business app.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Secretary directed all the concerned departments to ensure proper publicity of the steps taken by the government so far to facilitate business. He said that reforms were useless unless businessmen benefit from the facilities.

He said that workshops should be organized for the approval of maps for construction works, awareness of reforms for obtaining permits.

Other participants of the meeting included Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Industries Department, Member Board of Revenue and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and officers of relevant departments.