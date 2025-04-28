Ease of doing business, supportive polices critical for industrial growth: Haroon Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday said that establishment of business facilitation centers, promoting ease of doing business and formulating supportive policies are critical pathways for the revival and growth of industrial sector in the country.

He chaired a high-level meeting of the committee constituted by the Prime Minister to prevent undue intervention by state authorities, which focused on addressing the issues faced by industrialists and investors, said a press release.

During the discussion, the business community raised concerns regarding unnecessary intervention by institutions, the lack of business facilitation centers and one-window operations, as well as inadequate support and taxation-related challenges from the government.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, facilitating industrialists would accelerate economic activities. He cautioned that undue intervention by authorities could negatively impact investment and economic growth.

He also highlighted that the Prime Minister envisions state institutions playing a key role in providing facilitation, ensuring the protection and support of industrialists and boosting business confidence.