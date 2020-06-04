UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Easing COVID-19 Restrictions To Help Russian Economy In Q3 2020 - Central Bank

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:16 AM

Easing COVID-19 Restrictions to Help Russian Economy in Q3 2020 - Central Bank

The easing of the coronavirus restrictions will help create the conditions for the Russian economy to rebound in the third quarter of 2020, although there will still be the GDP downswing in the second half of the year, the Bank of Russia said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The easing of the coronavirus restrictions will help create the conditions for the Russian economy to rebound in the third quarter of 2020, although there will still be the GDP downswing in the second half of the year, the Bank of Russia said Wednesday.

The central bank expects GDP growth to be negative in the second quarter because of the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on the economy.

The estimates depend on how and when the restrictions will be eased. The central bank is expecting the Russian GDP to decrease by 4-6 percent in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

47 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

1 hour ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

3 hours ago

Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Shocks German ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.