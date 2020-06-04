Easing COVID-19 Restrictions to Help Russian Economy in Q3 2020 - Central Bank

The easing of the coronavirus restrictions will help create the conditions for the Russian economy to rebound in the third quarter of 2020, although there will still be the GDP downswing in the second half of the year, the Bank of Russia said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The easing of the coronavirus restrictions will help create the conditions for the Russian economy to rebound in the third quarter of 2020, although there will still be the GDP downswing in the second half of the year, the Bank of Russia said Wednesday.

The central bank expects GDP growth to be negative in the second quarter because of the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on the economy.

The estimates depend on how and when the restrictions will be eased. The central bank is expecting the Russian GDP to decrease by 4-6 percent in 2020.