East China Port Sees Record High In Sea-rail Transport

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:57 PM

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Zhoushan port in the eastern province of Zhejiang on Monday saw its annual sea-rail transport container throughput exceed 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a record high.

The port's sea-rail transport service has increased 25 percent from the same period last year.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the port in the city of Ningbo saw year-on-year service increases of over 15 percent and over 30 percent in the first and second halves of this year, respectively, contributing to enterprises' work resumption, as well as the recovery of logistics and industrial chains.

Since 2009, the port has been stepping up efforts to improve its sea-rail transport service. It now has 19 railway routes linking cities in 15 provincial-level regions across China.

