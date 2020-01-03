UrduPoint.com
East China Port Sees Robust Growth In Sea-trial Transport

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The container throughput in sea-rail transport at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province increased over 33.3 percent year on year in 2019, according to the port.

The container throughput exceeded 800,000 twenty-foot equivalent units in 2019, making the port the second largest in the country's sea-rail transport industry after east China's Qingdao port.

The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has opened 17 sea-rail freight routes covering 15 provincial-level regions across the country.

It port also launched cold chain sea-rail transport and other services to expand its operations.

More Stories From Business

