East China Province Reports Trade Growth With ASEAN, B&R Countries

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:52 PM

East China's Jiangsu Province reported steady trade growth with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as Belt and Road countries

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :East China's Jiangsu Province reported steady trade growth with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as Belt and Road countries.

In the January-July period, its trade with ASEAN members rose 13.9 percent year on year to 322.6 billion Yuan (46.2 billion U.S. Dollars) and that with the Belt and Road countries grew 11.8 percent to 600.4 billion yuan, according to the Nanjing Customs. The growth rates are much higher than its overall trade growth.

In the seven months, its total trade rose 2.

4 percent year on year to 2.46 trillion yuan. Exports gained 7.2 percent to 1.55 trillion yuan while imports fell 4.7 percent to 916.9 billion yuan.

Privately-owned businesses saw foreign trade grow 10.6 percent year on year to 757 billion yuan, raising the proportion among the total by 2.2 percentage points to 30.7 percent.

Among all categories, exports of integrated circuit products, mobile phones, and solar batteries grew 14.6 percent, 16.7 percent and 61.4 percent, respectively.

