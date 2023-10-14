HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) During the first nine months of this year, east China's Anhui Province saw its automobile output grow by 45.7 percent year on year to nearly 1.7 million units, said local authorities on Thursday.

Notably, 822,000 vehicles produced in the province were exported during the period, soaring by 78 percent year on year. Its new energy vehicle (NEV) output during the period reached 606,000 units, up 76.6 percent, according to data released by the provincial development and reform commission.

From January to September, one out of every four automobiles exported by China was made in Anhui; for every 10 NEVs produced in the country, about one was produced in Anhui.

The province has taken the automobile industry as its priority among all the sectors, said the provincial government during a press conference held on Thursday.

In the coming five years, Anhui will strive to accelerate its building of internationally competitive NEV industry clusters, said Chen Jun, director of the provincial development and reform commission.