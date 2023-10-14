Open Menu

East China's Anhui Posts Robust Growth In Automobile Output In Jan.-Sept.

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

East China's Anhui posts robust growth in automobile output in Jan.-Sept.

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) During the first nine months of this year, east China's Anhui Province saw its automobile output grow by 45.7 percent year on year to nearly 1.7 million units, said local authorities on Thursday.

Notably, 822,000 vehicles produced in the province were exported during the period, soaring by 78 percent year on year. Its new energy vehicle (NEV) output during the period reached 606,000 units, up 76.6 percent, according to data released by the provincial development and reform commission.

From January to September, one out of every four automobiles exported by China was made in Anhui; for every 10 NEVs produced in the country, about one was produced in Anhui.

The province has taken the automobile industry as its priority among all the sectors, said the provincial government during a press conference held on Thursday.

In the coming five years, Anhui will strive to accelerate its building of internationally competitive NEV industry clusters, said Chen Jun, director of the provincial development and reform commission.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles Vehicle January September All Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

3 hours ago
 International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dha ..

International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi concludes

12 hours ago
 Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Ru ..

Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Run

12 hours ago
 Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance ..

Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance of knowledge in anticipating ..

13 hours ago
Handicrafts play vital role for economy developmen ..

Handicrafts play vital role for economy development: Mushaal Malik

12 hours ago
 At UN, Pakistan calls Israel's fierce actions agai ..

At UN, Pakistan calls Israel's fierce actions against Palestinians in Gaza 'war ..

13 hours ago
 JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation i ..

JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation in Palestine

13 hours ago
 Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Fas ..

Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso

13 hours ago
 Rasheed for skill development, financial disciplin ..

Rasheed for skill development, financial discipline to bring prosperity for Balu ..

13 hours ago
 New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in World ..

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in World Cup

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business