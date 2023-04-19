NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :East China's Jiangsu Province received 182 million tourist visits from home and abroad in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, up 60 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the provincial department of Culture and Tourism.

The province's tourism revenue in Q1 totaled 240 billion Yuan (about 34.92 billion U.S. Dollars), up 54 percent year on year.

Earlier this year, Jiangsu formulated measures to accelerate the recovery of the cultural tourism industry, including developing more high-quality tourism products, improving service, and establishing a dedicated development fund of 116 million yuan.

Throughout this year, the province will organize over 340 recreational activities of diverse themes, hold promotional sales events, and issue consumption vouchers to bolster the tourism sector, according to the department.