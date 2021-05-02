UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastbay Expressway Gwadar To Be Completed In October: Asim Bajwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Eastbay Expressway Gwadar to be completed in October: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Work on the Eastbay Expressway Gwadar project is in final stage that would be completed by October 2021, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Sunday.

In his tweet, Asim Bajwa said that the 14.5 kilometers offshore expressway had already been completed while the remaining 4.5 KM onshore road was under construction and 92 percent of work had been completed.

He said the project which is being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), created 2000 direct.

The Expressway will connect the port with the second phase of the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) which will facilitate the business climate of the zone and the port alike.

The expressway will also provide Primary connectivity of the port and its free zone with the network of national highways.

The Expressway will ensure smooth logistic transportation of import, export and transit goods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Business Road CPEC Gwadar October Sunday

Recent Stories

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

13 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

14 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

13 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.