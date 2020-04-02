UrduPoint.com
Eastern Chinese City Launches New International Flight To Transport Relief Goods, Boost Trade

Thu 02nd April 2020

Eastern Chinese city launches new international flight to transport relief goods, boost trade

East China's Hangzhou city debuted a new international cargo air route from Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhajiang Province to Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :East China's Hangzhou city debuted a new international cargo air route from Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhajiang Province to Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia.

The new flight, which took off on Tuesday, carried medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, and packages from online stores mainly consisting of necessity supplies such as garments and face masks.

The flight is the province's first cargo air route to Kuala Lumpur, said Tao Lixin, general manager with Hangzhou International Airport Aviation Logistics Co., Ltd.

It aims at facilitating the business and trading interaction between the province and Southeast Asia, Tao added.

