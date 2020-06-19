Eastern Economic Forum 2020 Canceled, Next Forum to Be Held in 2021 - Roscongress

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The next Eastern Economic Forum will be held in September 2021, but the forum will not be held this year, the Roscongress Foundation said Friday.

"The sixth Eastern Economic Forum will be held in September 2021," the foundation said.

Earlier this year, the investment forum in Sochi and St. Petersburg International Economic Forum were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.