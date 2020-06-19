UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern Economic Forum 2020 Canceled, Next Forum To Be Held In 2021 - Roscongress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:55 PM

Eastern Economic Forum 2020 Canceled, Next Forum to Be Held in 2021 - Roscongress

The next Eastern Economic Forum will be held in September 2021, but the forum will not be held this year, the Roscongress Foundation said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The next Eastern Economic Forum will be held in September 2021, but the forum will not be held this year, the Roscongress Foundation said Friday.

"The sixth Eastern Economic Forum will be held in September 2021," the foundation said.

Earlier this year, the investment forum in Sochi and St. Petersburg International Economic Forum were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sochi St. Petersburg September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

26 minutes ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

2 hours ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.