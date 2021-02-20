Easy loans under Punjab Rozgar Scheme from next week: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Saturday that provision of easy loans under Punjab Rozgar Scheme would start next week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Saturday that provision of easy loans under Punjab Rozgar Scheme would start next week.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review performance of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) including its achieved objectives and future plans here at Civil Secretariat.

PSIC Managing Director Jameel Ahmed Jameel gave a detailed briefing on the progress and future priorities of Punjab Rozgaar Scheme.

The minister added that easy loans ranging from Rs. 100,000 to Rs.10 million were being provided to the applicants under the Scheme.

He said that Punjab Rozgaar Scheme worth more than Rs. 30 billion had been launched as per the vision of the Prime Minister to provide employment and more than 1.6 million people would get employment under this scheme.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab Rozgar Scheme would also provide resources to the skilled youth to start their own businesses and loans were being provided to coronavirus affected businesses on priority basis.

Provincial Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure unavailable facilities in small industrial estates, asserting that PSIC should prepare a comprehensive presentation on the targets achieved during the last two and a half years and the employment opportunities created.

The minister also directed that PSIC and TEVTA (Technical education and Vocational Training Authority) should work together for the improvement of five to six industrial clusters, development of business incubation centre and provision of loans to the skilled and passed out trainees of TEVTA through Punjab Rozgaar Scheme. He directed that PSIC should prepare self-sustainable model.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Department Wasif Khurshid, CEO Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), TEVTA officials and officers concerned attended the meeting.