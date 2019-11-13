UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Easy Process Of Companies Incorporation Led To 19% Surge In Oct: SECP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:23 PM

Easy process of companies incorporation led to 19% surge in Oct: SECP

The recent measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to make the process of companies incorporation easy and hassle free, led to 19% increase in the registration of new companies in October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The recent measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to make the process of companies incorporation easy and hassle free, led to 19% increase in the registration of new companies in October 2019.

In October, the SECP has registered 1,659 new companies, raising the number of total registered companies to 107,062, a press release said.

During October 71% companies were registered as private limited companies, 26 percent were registered as single member companies and three percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP).

Amongst new incorporations, 96 % companies were registered online and 43 % of the companies were registered in same day. During the month 98 foreign users completed registration from overseas.

The trading sector took the lead with incorporation of 288, IT with 203, services with 192, construction with 167, tourism with 94, real estate development with 75, education with 62, food and beverages with 51, engineering with 49, marketing & development.

Meanwhile, 41 companies in corporate agricultural farming with 40, transport with 33, textile with 31, pharmaceutical with 30, mining and quarrying with 28, communication with 27, chemical, fuel and energy, and logging with 24 each, healthcare with 23, auto and allied with 20, power generation with 14, cables and electric goods with 13, paper and board with 12, cosmetics and toiletries with 11 and 83 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 42 new companies.

These companies have foreign investors from, Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Iran, Kenya, Lebanon, Malaysia, Norway, Oman, Qatar Singapore, the UAE, UK and the US.

The highest numbers of companies, i.e. 618 were registered in Islamabad, followed by 441 and 289 companies registered in Lahore and Karachi respectively.

The CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Faisalabad, Quetta, and Sukkur registered, 122, 65, 64, 37, 20 and 3 companies respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Australia Iran Education China Canada Norway UAE Oman Qatar Germany Sukkur Singapore Same Lead United Kingdom Kenya Lebanon Malaysia Denmark October 2019 Textile From

Recent Stories

JUI-F to widen their protest across the country

3 seconds ago

Dubai College of Tourism, Expo Generation Programm ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

21 minutes ago

Al Midfa concludes participation in 86th UFI Globa ..

24 minutes ago

Man found guilty of running anti-Pakistan campaign ..

24 minutes ago

Diplomatic processes in over Kashmir not being sup ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.