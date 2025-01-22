EasyJet Boss Backs Reported Plan To Expand Heathrow
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Controversial plans to expand London's Heathrow airport would produce "lower fares", EasyJet's new chief executive Kenton Jarvis said Wednesday as the British no-frills airline halved its first-quarter losses
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Controversial plans to expand London's Heathrow airport would produce "lower fares", EasyJet's new chief executive Kenton Jarvis said Wednesday as the British no-frills airline halved its first-quarter losses.
The Labour government will reportedly soon approve plans to build a third runway at Europe's busiest airport, despite attracting criticism from climate groups and some within the party's ranks.
"We welcome the decisive action by the government to grow the economy," Jarvis said.
"It would be a unique opportunity to operate from Heathrow at scale... and give us an opportunity to provide lower fares for UK consumers."
EasyJet, which flies mainly across Europe, has its main hubs at London Luton and London Gatwick airports, whose own expansion plans are also expected to be approved by the government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Bloomberg reported.
Jarvis's comments came as EasyJet said it halved first-quarter losses on strong passenger demand for flights and package holidays, as well as easing fuel costs.
Airlines operating in the northern hemisphere tend to post losses in the first half awaiting the busier summer holiday season.
Losses before tax stood at £61 million ($75 million) in the three months to December, down from £126 million in the period a year earlier, the carrier said.
"EasyJet's first quarter result significantly improved as demand for our Primary airport network and package holidays continued," it said.
Profits from EasyJet holidays grew to £43 million.
Revenue increased 13 percent to just over £2 billion, while the airline benefitted from lower costs.
Recent Stories
Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth
Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI
EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..
Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI
School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1
Tanveer Machi gang busted
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders
MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health
More Stories From Business
-
Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI5 minutes ago
-
EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow5 minutes ago
-
Dr Sirohey urges business community to explore African markets17 minutes ago
-
President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan for adopting modern tool ..9 minutes ago
-
Women entrepreneurs play vital role in economic uplift: SACM15 minutes ago
-
CCP approves asset acquisition of CCML by SSIL42 minutes ago
-
Labour Dept announces skill development courses for youth2 hours ago
-
SECP issues Consultation Paper, RTP for public unlisted Companies at PSX2 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge tracking Trump plans1 hour ago
-
Per capita income in rural Xizang nears national level in 20242 hours ago
-
Japanese stock index closes higher3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar55 minutes ago