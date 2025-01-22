Open Menu

EasyJet Boss Backs Reported Plan To Expand Heathrow

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Controversial plans to expand London's Heathrow airport would produce "lower fares", EasyJet's new chief executive Kenton Jarvis said Wednesday as the British no-frills airline halved its first-quarter losses.

The Labour government will reportedly soon approve plans to build a third runway at Europe's busiest airport, despite attracting criticism from climate groups and some within the party's ranks.

"We welcome the decisive action by the government to grow the economy," Jarvis said.

"It would be a unique opportunity to operate from Heathrow at scale... and give us an opportunity to provide lower fares for UK consumers."

EasyJet, which flies mainly across Europe, has its main hubs at London Luton and London Gatwick airports, whose own expansion plans are also expected to be approved by the government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Bloomberg reported.

Jarvis's comments came as EasyJet said it halved first-quarter losses on strong passenger demand for flights and package holidays, as well as easing fuel costs.

Airlines operating in the northern hemisphere tend to post losses in the first half awaiting the busier summer holiday season.

Losses before tax stood at £61 million ($75 million) in the three months to December, down from £126 million in the period a year earlier, the carrier said.

"EasyJet's first quarter result significantly improved as demand for our Primary airport network and package holidays continued," it said.

Profits from EasyJet holidays grew to £43 million.

Revenue increased 13 percent to just over £2 billion, while the airline benefitted from lower costs.

