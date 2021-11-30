UrduPoint.com

EasyJet Cuts Losses, Says 'too Soon To Say' Omicron Impact

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:28 PM

EasyJet cuts losses, says 'too soon to say' Omicron impact

British airline EasyJet logged narrowing annual losses Tuesday as air travel reopened, but warned it was "too soon" to assess the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the sector

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :British airline EasyJet logged narrowing annual losses Tuesday as air travel reopened, but warned it was "too soon" to assess the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the sector.

The group's net loss fell to �858 million ($1.

1 billion, 1.0 billion Euros) in the reporting year to September from almost �1.1 billion last time around, EasyJet said in a results statement, adding that it was "prepared for periods of uncertainty" arising from Covid.

