EasyJet Halves First-quarter Loss Despite Omicron

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 01:04 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :British airline EasyJet cut its losses by half in the first quarter despite the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which disrupted the travel industry, the company said Thursday.

Pre-tax losses stood at �213 million ($288 million, 255 million Euros) in the three months to the end of December, after a �423 million loss in the same period of the group's previous financial year, EasyJet said in a statement.

